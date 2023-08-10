×

Boxing

Boxing SA resolves to implement punishment index

Medical committee offers slew of recommendations

10 August 2023 - 09:15

The Boxing SA board has adopted a number of recommendations by its medical committee chaired by Dr Stephen Selepe after a symposium in Johannesburg.

Selepe presented to the board on Saturday. “There will be changes in the function of medical commission around the sanctioning of fights and the functions of medical physicians around the ring,” said Selepe yesterday...

