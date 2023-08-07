Godlo said: "I feel very happy and grateful to be leading in something that I know, like and understand. Boxing is my daily bread. We intend to approach not only the government but also the private sector because at least the government is assisting here and there; we intend to bring more titles in our province.
"At the present moment we have one world champion and this has never happened in the Eastern Cape before."
Indeed that province, which is credited for producing SA's first black IBF champion in Welcome Ncita in 1990, at one point had five champions – Vuyani Bungu (IBF), Zolani Petelo (IBF), Hawk Makepula (WBU), Mzukis Sikali (WBU) and Lindi Memani (WBU).
SA's record holder in the most number of defences, Bungu, who made 13 defences of the IBF junior-featherweight title, comes from that province.
Ncita, Bungu, Memani, Makepula and Petelo were trained from the famous Eyethu Boxing Gym of successful manager Mzimasi Mnguni in Mdantsane while Sikali was based in Gqeberha.
"We need to pay full attention to development so that we produce provincial champions who will become national champions and ultimately go out there and bring the world title back home," Godlo said.
"We can only achieve that through assistance from the sponsors and we will continue talking to the people we have been talking to in the past two years."
Godlo was a secretary of the previous executive.
Sbongile Matiti replaced Godlo on Sunday as the secretary. The full executive to be at the helm for two years comprises Godlo (chairman), deputy Monica Goci, secretary Matiti, deputy Viswa Monakali, and treasurer Happy Tewo. Ntsikelelo Manyisane and Bongani Zulu are additional members.
Promoter to rope in private sector, government to assist
Godlo vows Eastern Cape will be land of boxing champs again
Image: SUPPLIED
While it sounds well and good to ordinary citizens that SA is represented in the global boxing space with Sivenathi Nontshinga holding an IBF belt – one of the super four – it is completely a different tune to die-hard boxing fellows of the pugilistic sport in the Eastern Cape.
Other prestigious world sanctioning bodies are the WBC, WBA and WBO. Nontshinga, who goes by the moniker "Special One", is the reigning IBF flyweight champion from the Eastern Cape.
Unhappiness about the current status regarding the Eastern Cape was made clear yesterday by veteran promoter Koko Godlo, who was interviewed by Sowetan after his election as the chairman of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association (ECBPA) during its annual general meeting.
Nontshinga, who is trained and managed in Johannesburg by Colin Nathan, retained his belt by a unanimous points decision after defeating mandatory challenger Filipino Regie Suganob on July 2. Nathan is assisted by Nontshinga's father Thembani Gopheni.
That world title championship – the biggest in SA since 2012 when Jeffrey Mathebula dethroned Takalani Ndlovu as the IBF junior-featherweight holder in Brakpan – was staged by Rumble Africa Promotions in East London with the financial assistance from the sports ministry and the Eastern Cape government.
Nontshinga thrills home crowd as he retains title in style
Godlo said: "I feel very happy and grateful to be leading in something that I know, like and understand. Boxing is my daily bread. We intend to approach not only the government but also the private sector because at least the government is assisting here and there; we intend to bring more titles in our province.
"At the present moment we have one world champion and this has never happened in the Eastern Cape before."
Indeed that province, which is credited for producing SA's first black IBF champion in Welcome Ncita in 1990, at one point had five champions – Vuyani Bungu (IBF), Zolani Petelo (IBF), Hawk Makepula (WBU), Mzukis Sikali (WBU) and Lindi Memani (WBU).
SA's record holder in the most number of defences, Bungu, who made 13 defences of the IBF junior-featherweight title, comes from that province.
Ncita, Bungu, Memani, Makepula and Petelo were trained from the famous Eyethu Boxing Gym of successful manager Mzimasi Mnguni in Mdantsane while Sikali was based in Gqeberha.
"We need to pay full attention to development so that we produce provincial champions who will become national champions and ultimately go out there and bring the world title back home," Godlo said.
"We can only achieve that through assistance from the sponsors and we will continue talking to the people we have been talking to in the past two years."
Godlo was a secretary of the previous executive.
Sbongile Matiti replaced Godlo on Sunday as the secretary. The full executive to be at the helm for two years comprises Godlo (chairman), deputy Monica Goci, secretary Matiti, deputy Viswa Monakali, and treasurer Happy Tewo. Ntsikelelo Manyisane and Bongani Zulu are additional members.
Promoter Vilakazi on top of the world after producing his first boxing champ
The absence of punishment index puts boxers’ lives at risk
Recovered Kaptein ready to face Wingui
Ex-champ Vetyeka bemoans BSA refusal to relicence him
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos