×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Promoter to rope in private sector, government to assist

Godlo vows Eastern Cape will be land of boxing champs again

07 August 2023 - 15:20
NEW BROOM. Newly elected executive of f the EC Boxing Promoters Association from left is Bongani Zulu, Ntsikelelo Manyisana, Happy Tewo, Koko Godlo, Monica Goci and Sibongile Matiti.
NEW BROOM. Newly elected executive of f the EC Boxing Promoters Association from left is Bongani Zulu, Ntsikelelo Manyisana, Happy Tewo, Koko Godlo, Monica Goci and Sibongile Matiti.
Image: SUPPLIED

While it sounds well and good to ordinary citizens that SA is represented in the global boxing space with Sivenathi Nontshinga holding an IBF belt – one of the super four – it is completely a different tune to die-hard boxing fellows of the pugilistic sport in the Eastern Cape.

Other prestigious world sanctioning bodies are the WBC, WBA and WBO. Nontshinga, who goes by the moniker "Special One", is the reigning IBF flyweight champion from the Eastern Cape.

Unhappiness about the current status regarding the Eastern Cape was made clear yesterday by veteran promoter Koko Godlo, who was interviewed by Sowetan after his election as the chairman of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association (ECBPA) during its annual general meeting.

Nontshinga, who is trained and managed in Johannesburg by Colin Nathan, retained his belt by a unanimous points decision after defeating mandatory challenger Filipino Regie Suganob on July 2. Nathan is assisted by Nontshinga's father Thembani Gopheni.

That world title championship – the biggest in SA since 2012 when Jeffrey Mathebula dethroned Takalani Ndlovu as the IBF junior-featherweight holder in Brakpan – was staged by Rumble Africa Promotions in East London with the financial assistance from the sports ministry and the Eastern Cape government.

Nontshinga thrills home crowd as he retains title in style

Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga continued to be the shining light for South African boxing globally by retaining the International Boxing ...
Sport
1 month ago

Godlo said: "I feel very happy and grateful to be leading in something that I know, like and understand. Boxing is my daily bread. We intend to approach not only the government but also the private sector because at least the government is assisting here and there; we intend to bring more titles in our province.

"At the present moment we have one world champion and this has never happened in the Eastern Cape before."

Indeed that province, which is credited for producing SA's first black IBF champion in Welcome Ncita in 1990, at one point had five champions – Vuyani Bungu (IBF), Zolani Petelo (IBF), Hawk Makepula (WBU), Mzukis Sikali (WBU) and Lindi Memani (WBU).

SA's record holder in the most number of defences, Bungu, who made 13 defences of the IBF junior-featherweight title, comes from that province.

Ncita, Bungu, Memani, Makepula and Petelo were trained from the famous Eyethu Boxing Gym of successful manager Mzimasi Mnguni in Mdantsane while Sikali was based in Gqeberha.

"We need to pay full attention to development so that we produce provincial champions who will become national champions and ultimately go out there and bring the world title back home," Godlo said.

"We can only achieve that through assistance from the sponsors and we will continue talking to the people we have been talking to in the past two years."

Godlo was a secretary of the previous executive.

Sbongile Matiti replaced Godlo on Sunday as the secretary. The full executive to be at the helm for two years comprises Godlo (chairman), deputy Monica Goci, secretary Matiti, deputy Viswa Monakali, and treasurer Happy Tewo. Ntsikelelo Manyisane and Bongani Zulu are additional members.

Promoter Vilakazi on top of the world after producing his first boxing champ

The international title fight – the first for Vilakazi's Siyathaba Boxing Promotion – took place at Durban's Portuguese Hall on Saturday evening. It ...
Sport
23 hours ago

The absence of punishment index puts boxers’ lives at risk

The index indicates whether a boxer has been injured, how severely, and whether they should be allowed to fight or spar.
Sport
7 hours ago

Recovered Kaptein ready to face Wingui

Sunday marks the return to the ring of Free State prospect Jackson “Lord of the Ring” Kaptein.
Sport
5 days ago

Ex-champ Vetyeka bemoans BSA refusal to relicence him

Simphiwe “V12” Vetyeka feels he is far from done as a professional boxer.
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Taxi strike leaves two dead, buses torched
Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house