Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena feels his side will only hit top gear in the fourth or fifth match of the season after their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United in their opening DStv Premiership match on Friday.
The Brazilians were made to work hard for their victory by Sekhukhune and despite being happy with their performances, Mokwena said they would improve with matches coming thick and fast.
Goals from Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro Costa gave them a win, while Jamie Webber scored the only goal for Babina Noko.
Masandawana will host Kaizer Chiefs in their second match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, looking to maintain their perfect start.
“With that being the first game, you still want to work on momentum, cohesion and fluidity. It is not going to come with the first match,” Mokwena said.
“You know with any team and all the teams in different leagues, it is four or five games before you get the momentum going, but what’s important is that while you are still doing that, you still have moments of dominance and control which we had.
“And you still win games because winning matches gives you confidence for the next one. We know we got some two difficult games coming up and now we have to keep on working hard and keep on improving.”
Rulani says Downs will ‘get momentum going’ soon
New signings rise up to the occasion
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena feels his side will only hit top gear in the fourth or fifth match of the season after their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United in their opening DStv Premiership match on Friday.
The Brazilians were made to work hard for their victory by Sekhukhune and despite being happy with their performances, Mokwena said they would improve with matches coming thick and fast.
Goals from Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro Costa gave them a win, while Jamie Webber scored the only goal for Babina Noko.
Masandawana will host Kaizer Chiefs in their second match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, looking to maintain their perfect start.
“With that being the first game, you still want to work on momentum, cohesion and fluidity. It is not going to come with the first match,” Mokwena said.
“You know with any team and all the teams in different leagues, it is four or five games before you get the momentum going, but what’s important is that while you are still doing that, you still have moments of dominance and control which we had.
“And you still win games because winning matches gives you confidence for the next one. We know we got some two difficult games coming up and now we have to keep on working hard and keep on improving.”
Sundowns brandish heavier firepower
Mokwena was also pleased with the performance of the new signings Costa and Thapelo Maseko as they both combined for the second goal.
“This is why we brought him [Maseko] here. He gives the team something we didn’t have last season. A lot of work was done to strengthen the squad in the transfer. At the end of the season, I said we won’t do much business, there will be five coming in and we got that now. We will settle a little bit and try to improve the team and give them a little bit more confidence.
“They need time sometimes, I forget that Maseko is only 19, so he has a lot of potential and we just have to continue to help him, coach him and try to get him even better performances.”
Meanwhile, SuperSport United were off to a perfect start after their 2-0 victory over Richards Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Other results saw Golden Arrows playing to a 1-1 draw with Moroka Swallows also on Saturday.
Results:
Sekhukhune 1-2 Sundowns; SuperSport 2-0 Bay; Royal 0-0 AmaZulu; Stellenbosch 1-0 Pirates.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos