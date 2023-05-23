Malinga brothers sharpen Nkosi to take on Busakwe

Former champions and siblings Peter, Thami and Vus’Umuzi Malinga from the respected and popular family are out to continue building the legacy of their clan in boxing this weekend.
This promise was made yesterday by Vus’Umuzi, the youngest of the sons of late trainer Jabulani Malinga, ahead of a South African lightweight championship between their charge Ayanda Nkosi and champion Khaya Busakwe on Saturday.
Their 12 rounder will form part of the three-title championship event to be organised by promoter Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Promotions in Sun City, North West.
Vus’Umuzi manages fighters. Nkosi – who was discovered by Thami – will challenge for the title that he vacated in 2019 after winning the WBF strap, which he sadly lost in boardrooms.
He was striped because he did not defend it within the stipulated period. The WBF granted him an extension but Nkosi had no promoter dedicated to his career. He is starting afresh, thanks to his new promoter Matiti.
The Malingas assisted veteran trainer Norman Hlabane in the corner when Busakwe won the national crown from Lusanda Komanisi in East London in March.
Their fighter Mpumelelo Tshabalala successfully defended his SA title in the same tournament that was staged by Matiti.
“I warned both Busakwe and Ubaba Hlabane after that victory that we will come guns blazing to fetch what rightfully belongs to us,” said Vus’Umuzi yesterday. “Little Did I know that Ayanda Matiti was going to organise it quicker than I had expected
“There is nothing personal; uBaba Hlabane trained our father and he also trained us. The issue here is the title that Khaya holds. We are going there to continue with the legacy of our family in boxing.”
Peter held the SA, IBO and WBU belts in the welterweight division, while Thami captured the national lightweight title. Vus’Umuzi was the SA bantamweight champion.
Both Busakwe, from the Central Western Jabavu in Soweto, and Nkosi are bangers of note. Busakwe has nine knockouts in nine wins, three losses and a draw, while Nkosi has knocked nine of his 15 victims. He has lost once.
Malinga brothers sharpen Nkosi to take on Busakwe
Siblings determined to bolster family legacy in boxing
Image: Supplied
