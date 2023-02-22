The committee formed to scrutinise boxing promoters' applications for the SABC’s tender to stage tournaments to be broadcast live from April is already hard at work, Boxing SA board member Azwitamisi Nthangeni confirmed yesterday.
He said the committee is made up of four officials from Boxing SA and four from SABC. The boxing regulator and the national broadcaster signed a three-year deal in September which will see live boxing from April until 2025.
Nthangeni said requirements to get the tender include the SA and provincial titles as well as a female bout. Successful promoters whose applications won them rights to host aforementioned tournaments will be informed in writing by the regulator on February 28, he said.
“Promoters will be paid for their content by SABC and therefore will be expected to meet boxers' financial demands,” said Nthangeni, who also serves as spokesperson for Boxing SA.
Five dates were released last week Friday.
“I can confirm that five provinces – Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, East London [Eastern Cape] and Cape Town [Western Cape] will have live boxing action from April 1 to July 28,” he added.
“Dates for August 26 until March next will still be confirmed. In terms of negotiations we had with the public broadcaster, we will get 12 dates this year; 18 next year and 36 in the third year. All those tournaments will be televised live on SABC 2. Depending on other programmes, we may have what is called a delayed live broadcast.”
The deal between Boxing SA and SABC guarantees fighters live action on national television until 2025. Hopes are that it will give opportunity to many promoters.
Live boxing on SABC getting closer to reality
Committee scrutinising promoters' applications
Image: Supplied
The committee formed to scrutinise boxing promoters' applications for the SABC’s tender to stage tournaments to be broadcast live from April is already hard at work, Boxing SA board member Azwitamisi Nthangeni confirmed yesterday.
He said the committee is made up of four officials from Boxing SA and four from SABC. The boxing regulator and the national broadcaster signed a three-year deal in September which will see live boxing from April until 2025.
Nthangeni said requirements to get the tender include the SA and provincial titles as well as a female bout. Successful promoters whose applications won them rights to host aforementioned tournaments will be informed in writing by the regulator on February 28, he said.
“Promoters will be paid for their content by SABC and therefore will be expected to meet boxers' financial demands,” said Nthangeni, who also serves as spokesperson for Boxing SA.
Five dates were released last week Friday.
“I can confirm that five provinces – Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, East London [Eastern Cape] and Cape Town [Western Cape] will have live boxing action from April 1 to July 28,” he added.
“Dates for August 26 until March next will still be confirmed. In terms of negotiations we had with the public broadcaster, we will get 12 dates this year; 18 next year and 36 in the third year. All those tournaments will be televised live on SABC 2. Depending on other programmes, we may have what is called a delayed live broadcast.”
The deal between Boxing SA and SABC guarantees fighters live action on national television until 2025. Hopes are that it will give opportunity to many promoters.
SABC ready for live boxing matches as bidding starts
BSA launches online magazine for boxing stakeholders
BSA loses case against former CEO Qithi
Baby Jake’s civility, not small stature made him beloved by all
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos