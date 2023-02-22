Mnisi laughed out loud when approached for a comment before saying: “I will not talk to the media until the day of the hearing.”
The tournament BSA is referring to was called King Misuzulu International tournament and it was supposed to have taken place in Durban in December. Misuzulu was to launch the Bayede Belt, which was to be given to the winner of the KwaZulu-Natal junior welterweight title fight between Mthobisi Nkosi and Lindokuhle Dlamini.
The three-title tournament was postponed three times – Moses Mabhida Stadium (December 11) to Tuesday the 13th at Olive Convention before being moved to Thursday the 15th at the same venue.
Tuesday, according to CEO Arnold “Squire” Nododile was too soon after there had been serious issues, which were caused by the withdrawal of sponsors after a report that the Royal House distanced itself from it.
But Misuzulu issued a statement cementing his involvement and also pledged his full support during an interview with Metro FM. A new date was set which was Thursday after Misuzulu had visited fighters at their hotel, where it was alleged that foreign fighters were threatening to leave.
It is unclear what happened with the second venue but the troubled tournament was taken to the Portuguese Hall. But it ended up being cancelled completely because the assembling of the boxing ring there ended after 9pm.
Boxing SA then issued a statement which read: “In the current matter, Boxing SA gave the promoter ample opportunity to comply with regulations but the promoter failed to comply, leaving BSA with no option but to cancel the tournament.”
Wealthy retired former multiple-weight world American boxing champion Mayweather Junior was to be Misuzulu’s guest according to Nododile. But financial challenges prevented Mayweather Junior from coming over.
Zulu king-Mayweather boxing promoter suspended over fiasco
Image: Mailbox Media
Boxing promoter Jacob Mnisi’s licence has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, Boxing SA (BSA) spokesperson Azwitamisi Nthangeni announced in a statement.
“BSA herby wishes to advise the media and boxing stakeholders that the board of BSA has resolved to suspend the promoter’s licence of Mr Jacob Mnisi, who operates under the name and style of J4Joy Boxing Promotion, with immediate effect.
“The suspension is based, amongst others, on developments around the invitation of Floyd Mayweather to SA and actions around the tournament in issue. BSA will in due course conduct a disciplinary hearing against Mr Mnisi and further details will not be divulged until the disciplinary hearing is conducted.”
Mnisi laughed out loud when approached for a comment before saying: “I will not talk to the media until the day of the hearing.”
The tournament BSA is referring to was called King Misuzulu International tournament and it was supposed to have taken place in Durban in December. Misuzulu was to launch the Bayede Belt, which was to be given to the winner of the KwaZulu-Natal junior welterweight title fight between Mthobisi Nkosi and Lindokuhle Dlamini.
The three-title tournament was postponed three times – Moses Mabhida Stadium (December 11) to Tuesday the 13th at Olive Convention before being moved to Thursday the 15th at the same venue.
Tuesday, according to CEO Arnold “Squire” Nododile was too soon after there had been serious issues, which were caused by the withdrawal of sponsors after a report that the Royal House distanced itself from it.
But Misuzulu issued a statement cementing his involvement and also pledged his full support during an interview with Metro FM. A new date was set which was Thursday after Misuzulu had visited fighters at their hotel, where it was alleged that foreign fighters were threatening to leave.
It is unclear what happened with the second venue but the troubled tournament was taken to the Portuguese Hall. But it ended up being cancelled completely because the assembling of the boxing ring there ended after 9pm.
Boxing SA then issued a statement which read: “In the current matter, Boxing SA gave the promoter ample opportunity to comply with regulations but the promoter failed to comply, leaving BSA with no option but to cancel the tournament.”
Wealthy retired former multiple-weight world American boxing champion Mayweather Junior was to be Misuzulu’s guest according to Nododile. But financial challenges prevented Mayweather Junior from coming over.
Boxing association hits back at claims of sabotage over botched Mayweather trip
Zulu king defends boxing promoter embroiled in Floyd Mayweather fiasco
The retired US boxer started legal proceedings against J4Joy over breach of contract, and the manager of one visiting female boxer claimed they had to sleep on a bench in a hotel foyer for a few nights because the accommodation hadn’t been paid.
It is not clear whether BSA will also examine its own role in the fiasco, having allowed the show to go on for so long instead of sticking to its own rule of purses being paid at least 14 days in advance of a tournament.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos