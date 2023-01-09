×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'I provided what I could for the boys'

Ignore the haters, says Kometsi

Boxing politics won't stop him

09 January 2023 - 09:32

Tshele Kometsi says there is always going to be someone out there who does not believe in you or who thinks your head is too big.

But those are the people you need to ignore, and those are the times you need to just keep doing what you love doing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...