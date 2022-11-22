People don’t know all facts about Erasmus’ ban – Nienaber

Rassie Erasmus’ lieutenant Jacques Nienaber has suggested there are some facts regarding the suspension of the Bok director of rugby that is not known by the public.
World Rugby banned Erasmus from match-day activities, saying he was being critical of their match officials on his Twitter account. Erasmus’ questioning of the match officials’ decisions this term came after the two losses to Ireland and France.
This has seen the Boks being branded as whiners by the European media and social media users. Nienaber feels people have formulated opinions about his team and Erasmus without all the facts.
“In terms of Rassie’s ban, from our side, we are focused on the rugby. There will be a lot of questions about the ban. For me as a coach, I don’t want to go into those things,” Nienaber said.
In an us against the world attitude and tone, Nienaber said they knew the full story regarding the suspension when addressing the media in a press conference yesterday from London, England.
“We are a tight-knit unit or team, everybody knows what’s going on, and we are open and transparent to everybody. For us that probably know the facts, sometimes for us it’s disappointing when certain facts don’t go out and then people from the outside form opinions because they don’t have those facts available,” he said.
“They don’t know all the facts, it is sad if you think about it. If all the facts are out there, people will form different opinions. I’m not pointing fingers at anybody; I don’t want to get involved in this.
“For us as a group, players, management, staff members involved in the Springbok team, we know about everything, we know all the facts,” said Nienaber.
Nienaber’s side will take on Eddie Jones’ England on Saturday at Twickenham (7.30pm). The Boks will put out a strong team, flexing their depth.
The front row includes Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe. Eben Etzebeth and Marvin Orie will be in the second row. Evan Roos, Franco Mostert and Siya Kolisi will form part of the loose trio.
Faf de Klerk and Damian Willemse continue their halfback partnership with Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende in midfield. Makazole Mapimpi returns to wear the no11 jersey with Kurt-Lee Arendse in the no14 shirt. Willie le Roux will be at fullback.
People don’t know all facts about Erasmus’ ban – Nienaber
Coach says they are now focused on playing rugby
Image: Getty Images/David Rogers
