One of the most decorated football coaches in Africa, Pitso Mosimane, has laid bare his dream to win the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title, implying his next gig could be at a national team.
Mosimane is unattached since leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly last month. Speaking at a media conference where Safa president Danny Jordaan, alongside CAF representatives Lux September and Jessica Motaung, among others, presented him with his CAF Pro Licence at Safa House in Nasrec on Thursday, Mosimane did not hide his desire to coach a national side as he aims to add the Afcon title to his glittering trophy cabinet.
"The offers are there but it must be the right project. I am open... even national teams, why not? Because the only thing I haven't won on the continent is the Afcon. So let's do the Afcon maybe," said Mosimane.
Even so, the three-time CAF Champions League-winning tactician sounded disinterested in being given a second chance to steer Bafana Bafana's ship. "I just don't believe that to contribute to football in SA you must be a Bafana coach. There are many things we can do with Safa to support [SA] without me being Bafana coach," noted Mosimane.
With Al Ahly fans begging him on social networks to come back amid the club's slump in form, Mosimane made it clear he had no ambition to return to Cairo. Ricardo Soares, Mosimane's successor at Al Ahly, risks being fired as the results have not been coming.
"We had a mandate and we fulfilled our mandate [at Al Ahly]. We are happy with what we've done, that's where we will end. We've done what we were supposed to do and that's it. I don't want to comment on what's happening in Cairo. It's not my space and I must respect the coach that's there," Mosimane said.
Mosimane is the first SA coach to obtain the CAF Pro Licence.
Jordaan said: "This is quite a historic and important milestone in South African football. I wish other coaches can also follow in Pitso's footsteps."
Decorated Mosimane’s heart now set on Afcon title
Coach receives CAF Pro Licence
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
