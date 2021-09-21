Boxing

Possible rematch for Sharadene 'Shinzo' Fortuin and Mellissa 'Honey Bee' Miller

21 September 2021 - 14:12
Sharadene Fortuin had no influence in the scoring of the fight, and will not be punished.
Sharadene Fortuin had no influence in the scoring of the fight, and will not be punished.
Image: Supplied

Three judges have been found to have erred in their decision that favoured visibly beaten Sharadene “Shinzo” Fortuin against Mellissa “Honey Bee” Miller in their SA bantamweight championship fight in August.

Two of the three judges scored the fight 96-94 for Fortuin while their colleague declared it a draw at 95-95. Miller’s trainer Lucky Ramagole lodged a formal complaint with Boxing SA, which ordered a review of that taped fight. Three judges from Cape Town, East London and Gauteng – unanimously scored the 10-rounder which took place at Booysens Hall 96-94 in favour of Miller.

Fortuin cannot be punished, for she had no influence in the scoring of the fight which formed part of a tournament that staged to celebrate Women Month. Boxing SA must call for a rematch within 90 days from the day Fortuin was crowned.

In the event no promoter has shown interest in the fight, the authorities can call for a purse bid with the highest bidder getting the rights to organise it. But if that process does not bear fruits, Boxing SA can instruct the two boxers to meet in a neutral gym without spectators.

Patience is a virtue, trainer tells Fortuin

Patience is virtue, advises boxing trainer Harry Ramogoadi, whose boxer Sharadene Fortuin will on Sunday aim to make up for a failed attempt to ...
Sport
1 month ago

Ramagole said: “I am excited and I knew that neutral judges will see it this way. Our province (Gauteng) of late has become something; for a boxer to win a fight they must knockout out their opponents; this is something we had to contend with going outside our province, but it is happening here now.

“Look, a loss is a loss and I take it well in my strides but the decision against Mellissa in a fight everybody saw that she was the winner only to be denied a successful defence by the judges just irked me and I had to lodge a formal complaint. We worked so hard for that fight and we went in there knowing that our fast pace and relentless attack was going to be too much for Fortuin.” Indeed the pint-sized BSA prospect of the year in 2016 never took a step back. She dictated the terms of the complexion of the fight and her aggression was effective. Cleaner yet few punches came from the challenger but not enough to take the title away from Miller.

Trainer Harry Ramogoadi, who is responsible for Fortuin’s career, has no issues doing it all over again.

"We will abide by the rules,” he said. “Look, a lot of people said our win was not convincing. If we have to do it all over again so be it.”

BSA's acting CEO Cindy Nkomo said: “In line with Regulation 35 (20) the decision (to declare Fortuin the winner)  shall remain unchanged and the review outcome does not imply nor should it be interpreted as an indication of incorrect scoring by the judges who officiated during the fight.”

Fortuin v Miller bout set to be reviewed after mixed judging

The process of reviewing the taped fight between Sharadene “Shinzo” Fortuin and Mellissa “Honey Bee” Miller, which is authorised by Boxing SA, is ...
Sport
4 days ago

Redemption song as Tommy Gun returns to the ring

September 18 has been confirmed by boxing promoter Janie Hebler as the date for the return to the ring of the country’s super talented former ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Give judges platform to explain their decisions

Boxing SA should consider allowing interviews with ring officials, specifically judges, especially when there is a situation that requires clarity on ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...