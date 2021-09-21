Possible rematch for Sharadene 'Shinzo' Fortuin and Mellissa 'Honey Bee' Miller

Ramagole said: “I am excited and I knew that neutral judges will see it this way. Our province (Gauteng) of late has become something; for a boxer to win a fight they must knockout out their opponents; this is something we had to contend with going outside our province, but it is happening here now.

“Look, a loss is a loss and I take it well in my strides but the decision against Mellissa in a fight everybody saw that she was the winner only to be denied a successful defence by the judges just irked me and I had to lodge a formal complaint. We worked so hard for that fight and we went in there knowing that our fast pace and relentless attack was going to be too much for Fortuin.” Indeed the pint-sized BSA prospect of the year in 2016 never took a step back. She dictated the terms of the complexion of the fight and her aggression was effective. Cleaner yet few punches came from the challenger but not enough to take the title away from Miller.

Trainer Harry Ramogoadi, who is responsible for Fortuin’s career, has no issues doing it all over again.

"We will abide by the rules,” he said. “Look, a lot of people said our win was not convincing. If we have to do it all over again so be it.”

BSA's acting CEO Cindy Nkomo said: “In line with Regulation 35 (20) the decision (to declare Fortuin the winner) shall remain unchanged and the review outcome does not imply nor should it be interpreted as an indication of incorrect scoring by the judges who officiated during the fight.”