Boxing

Women make a mark in male-dominated boxing

Tshabalala proud to be ring announcer, joining female judges, refs

11 August 2022 - 08:48

Women have gradually changed the landscape of South African boxing. It began more than two decades ago with Gladys Tsenene becoming the first promoter alongside men.

Then came Violet Magwaca – a former boxing referee and judge – who was appointed by then sports minister Ngconde Balfour as a member of the first ever democratically elected board to govern boxing in 2001...

