Women make a mark in male-dominated boxing
Tshabalala proud to be ring announcer, joining female judges, refs
Women have gradually changed the landscape of South African boxing. It began more than two decades ago with Gladys Tsenene becoming the first promoter alongside men.
Then came Violet Magwaca – a former boxing referee and judge – who was appointed by then sports minister Ngconde Balfour as a member of the first ever democratically elected board to govern boxing in 2001...
