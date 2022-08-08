Busy schedule for Nathan as his charges defend, challenge for titles

Hard work has begun for globe-trotting Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan who has just returned from Mexico where his charge Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler won the rights to challenge WBC junior flyweight champ Kenshiro Teraj of Japan.
The hard work begins on August 21 when the award-winning trainer's charge, Ayanda “Greyhound” Nkosi, defends his WBF lightweight title against Carlo Mogali from the Philippines at Ngoako Ramatlhodi Hall Sports Complex in Seshego, Polokwane.
It will be a joint venture between Cyril “the Black Chinese” Lehong and Godfrey Sekhibidu under Uppercut and Tsela Promotions.
“It is a nice tournament,” said Lehong yesterday. “I like the headline bout which is between Asandiswa Nxokwana and Ntombokuqala Ntolashe for the South African title; it should be a cracker of a fight.
“Obviously, the WBF fight between Nkosi and Mogali could be the one to look out for based on the fact that Nkosi hits very hard and has not fought for some time now. Talent Baloyi is also making a comeback following his debated split draw with Khaya Busakwe when he takes on Kultwano Ogaketsi from Botswana.“
Also in that tournament, which has already been sanctioned by Boxing SA, former top amateur Ishmael Kadri from Cape Town will be involved in his second pro fight. He, too, is part of Nathan’s HotBox Gym.
Nkosi last fought in 2019 when he won the WBF belt at the Portuguese Hall. His corner was manned by Peter Malinga who he dumped for Nathan. The fight on August 21 will be their first together.
Nathan could jet off to Mexico six days later with Sive “Special One” Nontshinga, who is in line to challenge for the IBF junior flyweight title. Nontshinga is rated No1 for that belt, which is held by Felix Alvarado of Nicaragua.
Then in September, Nathan’s other fighters – Deejay Kriel and Hedda Wolmarans – will be in action. Kriel last fought at home in 2018 before he relocated to the US where he won the IBF mini-flyweight title.
He vacated it, moved up to the junior flyweight class where he lost to Alvarado (TKO 10) for the IBF title last year. Kriel has not fought since that defeat, while Wolmarans last fought in May when he won the IBF Africa junior welterweight title.
Then in October, accomplished ring veteran, two-times IBF and IBO flyweight holder Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane will be involved in what will the 40-year-old boxer's swansong – a non-title fight – which will be staged in Pietermaritzburg by former professional boxer Nomvelo Mkhize’s Mvelo Boxing Promotions.
Nathan also wants Abdulaziz Kurnet to make a comeback in competitive boxing. Kurnet has not seen action since September last year when he failed in his attempt to win the SA featherweight title against Asanda Gingqi.
“I am not just very busy,” said prominent trainer. “I am also working on a fight for Simpiwe Konkco which must happen this year. I also have Cayden and Tristan Trutter, who are super-talented kids.”
Busy schedule for Nathan as his charges defend, challenge for titles
Budler, Nkosi, Nontshinga and others to be in action
