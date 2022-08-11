Boxing SA, licensees and state meet for a week-long symposium
The long and thorny journey by Boxing SA for the emancipation of women in the historically male-dominated fists sport takes a new approach this time around.
A week-long symposium will see the regulator, government representatives and licensees gather in Durban to deliberate on issues that could see more and more women getting involved in this sport in various capacities. ..
