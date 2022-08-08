The state of a gym – especially for boxing – does not necessarily determine the product.
Historically, old-time great champions came from dungeons – a room or cell in which prisoners are held, often underground.
To illustrate the point, the Duncan Village Boxing Academy of Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye, which is also known as the “Million Dollar Club”, has produced a bronze medalist at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
That gym has absolute nothing except a few worn-out punching bags. It is from the same gym that Njekanye discovered and moulded the likes of Xolisani Ndongeni, Siphosethu Mvula and Azinga Fuzile to be prominent champions.
Simnikiwe Bongco is that bronze medalist in England. The 21-year-old well-built fighter from Duncan Village is part of Njekanye’s establishment. He lost to Australian Callum Peters in the semifinals over the weekend.
“His achievement says a lot for us and about him,” said Njekanye. “He showed great potential – and it also shows you what we do here. The boy worked hard to be where he is right now; we were aiming for a gold medal because he is such a dedicated boy who knows exactly what he wants. We will sit down with him when he comes back home and see where we are moving to after this.”
Njekanye did not rule out the possibility of Bongco turning professional. ”Remember, it is all about opportunities,” he said. “If we see them in the professional ranks we will go for it and if we see them in the amateurs still we will go that route. One thing is for sure, we are not going to impose anything on him.”
From dungeon to a bronze medal in England
Bongco clocked up remarkable achievement despite lack of opportunity
Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
