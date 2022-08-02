A cash bonus of R10,000 on top of his five-figure purse money and a grocery voucher is what Phumelele “The Truth” Cafu earned from two benefactors who were impressed by his third round demolition of Ben Mananquill to win the WBA Intercontinental title in East London, promoter Ayanda Matiti revealed.
Cafu fought in the main bout of Xaba Promotions tournament at the ICC Hall.
“The owner of Khwalo Funeral Services Luyanda Khwalo came to me excited during the fight and said if Cafu wins he will give R10,000 instantly, and he honoured his word,” said Matiti yesterday.
“And then Barry Moldenhauer, who owns Highway Spar in Mdantsane, also came to me and said Cafu must come to his shop with his family, load a trolley with anything he wants. He used to do this for our fighters back in the day when they were in camp preparing for fights. The arrangement was for a year. We would just have to hire someone to cook for those fighters.”
BSA chairperson Luthando Jack also donated R1,000 to Cafu.
“We are very much excited to have him as an ambassador for our brand,” said Matiti about the 24-year-old prospect from Duncan Village, who remains undefeated after nine fights.
Back in the day Maxwell “Shaluza Max” Malinga from Steadville in Ladysmith hit headlines when he won a brand new Valiant station wagon after winning a tournament, which featured eight of South Africa’s best prospects in the welterweight division on June 27 1970.
Malinga went on to win both the SA welterweight and middleweight titles. He retired in 1981 with a record of 41 wins, five losses and three draws.
Fans fatten Cafu’s purse with unexpected bonuses
Business people impressed by The Truth in WBA Intercontinental title fight
Image: Mark Andrews
