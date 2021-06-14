Mantengu pleads with robbers to return his valuable belts

'There is nothing they can do with them, they can’t sell them'

Recently crowned WBA Pan African junior featherweight boxing champion Innocent “Tycoon” Mantengu is pleading for robbers to return his boxing belts.



Thugs violently robbed Mantengu of a bag full of clothes and two boxing belts and also forcefully ripped a gold necklace from his neck. ..