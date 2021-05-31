Busakwe shows courage in defeat to Munyai
Soweto challenger outfoxed by Spider's experience
Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe lost the battle against SA lightweight Tshifhiwa “Atomic Spider” Munyai at Sandton Convention Centre on Friday night but the inexperienced mandatory challenger won the war.
The future looks bright for Busakwe, who suffered a ninth-round stoppage...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.