Boxing

Busakwe shows courage in defeat to Munyai

Soweto challenger outfoxed by Spider's experience

31 May 2021 - 09:28

Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe lost the battle against SA lightweight Tshifhiwa “Atomic Spider” Munyai at Sandton Convention Centre on Friday night but the inexperienced mandatory challenger won the war.

The future looks bright for Busakwe, who suffered a ninth-round stoppage...

