Stakes too high in the cruiserweight duel

The stakes are so high between Lebogang Mashitoa and Akani “Prime” Phuzi going into their 10-rounder in Sandton that the fight has the hallmarks of being a war of attrition that could send the loser to the scrapheap.

The triumphant party in this Walt Disney Africa tournament at EFC Performance Centre, a business park in Paulshof, will earn the rights from the authorities to challenge for the vacant SA cruiserweight title.

It was relinquished by Thabiso Mchunu after winning the WBC Silver belt in 2019. There are only four contenders for that belt – No 1 is Johnny Muller, Mashitoa No 2, Phuzi No 3, and Thomas Oosthuizen No 5.

But there is concern from some sections of the fight fraternity that Mashitoa and Phuzi might destroy each other.

They are under pressure to convince their backers that their previous losses were just a speed bump. But Phuzi’s back-to-back defeats by Muller raised eyebrows about his progression, and the former WBA Pan African champion responded by bolting the stable of trainer Alan Toweel Junior. He then joined trainer Damien Durandt and the fight next week will be their first together.

On the other hand, Mashitoa will be returning into competitive action since he was stopped in two rounds by Luvuyo Sizani on March 20 last year. Mashitoa had done very well for himself before that defeat. Trained by Lionel Hunter, Mashitoa crowned his commitment by winning the Gauteng title, and his back-to-back wins over Keaton Gomes also raised his stakes until he met Sizani.

Hunter passed away, and Mashitoa will make his debut under budding trainer and former SA heavyweight champion Anton Nel.

Mashitoa told Sowetan during an exclusive interview this week that Phuzi is a very skillful boxer who has good amateur background.

“That means I cannot afford to take things easy from training,” he said. “He is a very serious opponent but is beatable. I will have to be smart and very patient.”

Topping the bill to be televised live by ESPN Africa will be a 10-rounder for the vacant IBF Africa junior welterweight fight between Hedda “The Shredder” Wolmarans and Ruth “Black Chocolate” Chisale.

Wolmarans, trained Colin Nathan, is the SA champion while her opponent from Tanzania is a former WBF undefeated champion. There will be five more bouts. Action will begin at 6pm.