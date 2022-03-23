Confident Lerena not fazed by big guys

Compatriots in the boxing world are worried that what 45-year-old George Foreman did to 26-year-old Michael Moorer in 1994 – knocking him clean out in the 10th round due to power that fully fledged heavyweight fighters possess – could repeat itself when Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena takes on Bogdan Dinu on Saturday evening in Kempton Park.

Foreman was believed to have been over the hill. Moorer – a former world champion in the light heavyweights – was ahead on the scoring of all three judges before being whacked by a right hand in the 10th round.

The fact is that no matter how unskilled or old a fully fledged heavyweight fighter can be, the truth is that the one moment they get to connect clean, lights go out on their overblown cruiserweight opponents.

Lerena is a 29-year-old former cruiserweight fighter. The former SA and IBO cruiserweight undefeated champion will make his debut in the heavyweight division where 35-year-old Dinu from Romania has knocked 16 opponents, including former SA heavyweight champ Osborne “Big Daddy” Machimana.

The muscular left-hander has campaigned in the cruiserweight class with distinction. He defended the IBO belt six times. When contacted to react on the concerns of punching power by heavyweights, Lerena said he was not perturbed at all by that issue.

“I believe that if you let these big guys hit you, then you will feel their power but if you don’t let them hit you, you won’t feel their power,” explained Lerena, whose biggest hurdle is to test negative for Covid-19 today so that they get the show on the road.

Dinu, 35, arrived in SA on Monday. He has 16 knockouts – one over Machimana – in 20 wins against three losses.

Lerena said: "I am ready to fight. I know I have a big guy in front of me, but I am ready to fight in front of my fans at home," he said. “This issue of weight does not bother me at all because I have always been a big cruiserweight. I believe I will be quicker than most heavyweights. I spared with big boys – current SA heavyweight Juan Roux and Keaton Gomes.”

Asked if they were allowed to let go off their full power or they were told to hold back during sparring, Lerena said: “No one held back their power. I hit them hard; I don’t worry who is in front of me. They gave their best and I gave mine. I felt their power since they are heavier guys but power, really, does not faze me."

Lerena wants an emphatic victory for his fans. "They want to see a knockout; I will give my best to give an exciting performance,” said Lerena, who is hoping for recognition by both the WBA and IBF ratings committees after his “victory” on Saturday evening.