United promoters heed calls to revive Limpopo boxing

Half the battle towards the revival of boxing in Limpopo has been won. Promoters in that province have acted swiftly on the advice given by Boxing SA chair Luthando Jack, which was to form a structure that will work in tandem with the provincial government.

"I advised them to organise themselves as a unit because the department of sport in Limpopo was saying promoters in their province were not organised. They came to the department as individuals and that was unacceptable,” Jack said following a visit to the province.

That attitude of acting in silos seemingly killed the sport in a province respected for producing some of the country’s world beaters such as Cassius Baloyi (the only boxer in SA to win six world titles in three weight divisions), Isaac Hlatshwayo (former IBO lightweight, IBO and IBF welterweight holder), Jeffrey Mathebula (IBF junior featherweight champ) and Tshifhiwa Munyai (former British Empire bantamweight and IBO junior featherweight holder).

Currently that province has no national or international champions based at home. Munyai from Mkwarela – who is the reigning national lightweight holder – is based in Gauteng.

Ex-professional boxer Phathutshedzo Dongola – who is a now promoter – said the newly formed Limpopo Boxing Promoters Association comprises James Mathonsi (chairperson), Modipadi Kgasago (deputy chair), Dongola (secretary), Paulina Mkona (deputy secretary) and Mpho Khorombi (treasurer). Boxing SA is represented in Limpopo by provincial manager Tinyiko Katingi.

“We now have assembled a proper structure which is aimed at putting our house in order,” he said.

“We will now be able to meet the government regarding our plea for support in our intention of reviving boxing in our province.”

“The reality is that boxing in our province is dead; we have 10 boxers who renewed their licenses in Mpumalanga. That shows frustration they have; they feel the province has dumped them. If given the support by the government we will do our best.”

But the promoters structure is yet to be officially introduced to BSA.

"We would have to look everything most importantly their constitution to see if it is line with the Boxing SA Act of 2001," Jack stated.