Action galore for fight fans this weekend

This weekend promises to be a very competitive one due to quality match-making in all the tournaments that will take place in the Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

History is also part of the package in the one tournament that will take place at Greyville Convention Centre on Sunday in Durban where the iconic Durandt Boxing Gym of late founder member and accomplished trainer Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt will be hoping to reach a milestone of producing its 100th SA champion.

Action will begin tomorrow in Gqeberha, where the Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing Promoters Association will stage a nine-bout tournament at Fairview Sports Centre, where local boy Sanele Magwaza will be defending the WBF Africa bantamweight title against Arnel Lubisi from Mpumalanga over 10 rounds in the main event.

Local girl Razel Mohammed and Lilian Molala from Mpumalanga will collide for the vacant SA heavyweight female belt in the main supporting bout. Action will start at 2pm.

At Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, also tomorrow night, former undefeated IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena will make his debut in the heavyweight division in a WBA Intercontinental title fight against Bogdan Dinu of Romania.

"That is where recently crowned national heavyweight champ Juan Roux will defend against Joshua Pretorius. Action will begin at 7pm.

Then on Sunday at East London’s ICC Hall, Asanda Ginqgi will put the national featherweight belt on line for the first time against Sthembiso Maduna in Xaba Academy’s tournament.

The champion will make a mandatory defence against Johannesburg-based Maduna from KwaZulu-Natal, whose career is guided by Michael Sediane.

Also on Sunday afternoon at Booysens Gym, Layton Gloss will put both the Gauteng bantamweight title and his No 2 rating locally on the line against third-rated Gauteng-based Saul Hlungwane from Limpopo, while Sinethemba Kotana from Mdantsane will face Sihle Jelwane in the flyweight non-title 10-round bout.

But the main focus will be in Durban where Damien Durandt and Edson Kazembe will be carrying the heavyweight of departed trainer – Nick Durandt – when they bark instructions to Razel Mohammed in her attempt to win the SA junior middleweight female belt against Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane.