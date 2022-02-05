Former world boxing champion Zolani ‘The Untouchable’ Marali has died
Charismatic former dual world boxing champion Zolani “The Untouchable” Marali has died.
Boxing SA’s Eastern Cape provincial manager Phakamile Jacobs confirmed the news on Saturday morning. The 44-year-old left-handed former SA and WBF junior featherweight, IBO junior lightweight and WBF junior welterweight champion from Mdantsane, was shot dead in his flat in Hilbrow, Johannesburg, on Friday night...
