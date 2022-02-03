'Charlotte Maxeke fire affected Mateza's cancer treatment'
The 62-year old, who launched his career in the 1980s at the SABC, died on Tuesday at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital from colon cancer
The family of the late veteran sports commentator Dumile Mateza believes that the fire that engulfed Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital last year contributed to his challenges with cancer.
Mateza, who launched his career in the 1980s at the SABC, died on Tuesday at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital from colon cancer. He was 62...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.