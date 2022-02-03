'Charlotte Maxeke fire affected Mateza's cancer treatment'

The family of the late veteran sports commentator Dumile Mateza believes that the fire that engulfed Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital last year contributed to his challenges with cancer.



