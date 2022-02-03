Boxing

WBC is not looking down on Africans, says Ngatane

'Blame promoters, trainers for the type of fights they organise'

03 February 2022 - 07:43
Dr Peter Ngatane says the sanctioning body demands quality.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Veteran boxing administrator and former Boxing SA chairperson Dr Peter Ngatane has defended the WBC from the criticism that the Mexico-based sanctioning boxing body does not do much to help the advancement of African boxing.

This analysis is informed by the statistics which show that less than 10 Africans fought for the organisation's championships since WBC was founded in 1963. Despite the limited opportunity, nine Africans were successful in capturing the most sought-after green and gold belt.

The last was Samuel “Nigerian Nightmare” Peter, who in 2007 became the first African to win the heavyweight title. From the SA perspectice, only two boxers ever wore the WBC crown – Thulani Malinga and Dingaan Thobela, ironically both in the super-middleweight, in 1997 and 2000 respectively.

It then took SA nine years to have another boxer challenging for a WBC title but Simpiwe Konkco fell short from wresting the mini-flyweight belt from Chayaphon Moonsri of Thailand. Three years later, Thabiso Mchunu failed to win the cruiserweight from Congolese Ilunga Makabu last weekend. 

The general feeling from the fight fraternity is that the WBC does care for Africa. But its representative Ngatane feels the problem is within the continent.

“Put the blame of promoters, trainers and manager of boxers for the type of fights they organise for their fighters,” Ngatane said.

Currently, 18 South Africans are rated by the WBC in different weight divisions with Hekkie Budler and Lerato Dlamini being the closest to challenging for the titles. Budler is rated No 2 at junior-flyweights while Dlamini is on third position in the featherweight class.

“Look, this is simple, the credibility of opponents you fight against will determine your standing in the ratings but if you go and choose someone with unimpressive record and expect the WBC to give you a rating then forget it,” Ngatane said.

“The ratings committee look at the quality of opponent a boxer has fought for, then take it from there. Go ask boxers’ trainers what do they expect when they feed them with cannon fodders. It is incorrect to say even assume that the WBC is looking down upon Africans.”

