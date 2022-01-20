GBV activists slam Patrick Shai for threatening to beat Cassper Nyovest
Activists said for Shai to threaten to beat Nyovest and calling him “a son of a b***h” showed that he might have not dealt completely with certain issues as a former perpetrator of violence
Gender-based violence (GBV) activists have deemed a video by veteran TV actor Patrick Shai promising to beat rapper Cassper Nyovest a red flag coming from a self-confessed repentant perpetrator.
Activists said for Shai to threaten to beat Nyovest and calling him “a son of a b***h” showed that he might have not dealt completely with certain issues as a former perpetrator of violence. They said whether Shai apologised or not, the questioned remained if people should still trust his advocacy against GBV...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.