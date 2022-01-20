GBV activists slam Patrick Shai for threatening to beat Cassper Nyovest

Gender-based violence (GBV) activists have deemed a video by veteran TV actor Patrick Shai promising to beat rapper Cassper Nyovest a red flag coming from a self-confessed repentant perpetrator.



Activists said for Shai to threaten to beat Nyovest and calling him “a son of a b***h” showed that he might have not dealt completely with certain issues as a former perpetrator of violence. They said whether Shai apologised or not, the questioned remained if people should still trust his advocacy against GBV...