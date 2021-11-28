Azinga Fuzile fails in world title bid

Azinga Fuzile’s world title challenge fizzled out in the face of Kenichi Ogawa’s right-handed assault in New York on Sunday morning (SA time) as he lost a unanimous decision after three visits to the canvas.

Two judges scored the fight 115-110 and one had it 114-111 in favour of the 33-year-old Japanese fighter who lifted the vacant IBF junior-lightweight title.

Ogawa improved to 26 wins, one loss and a draw while Fuzile, 25, dropped to 15-2.

The Tokyo-based brawler landed a right in the fifth round that had Fuzile wobbling against the ropes. The Duncan Village, East London, boxer initially held onto a rope to keep himself upright, but as he saw Ogawa moving in he had the presence of mind to take a knee.

Fuzile went down twice in the final 12th round, both after he had been rocked by rights. By that stage he had bled from the nose and cuts above both eyes, one of them coming from a clash of heads late in the 10th round.

Yet had Fuzile, dubbed the Golden Boy, won that last round with a knockdown, he might have edged the bout.

But apart from a well-timed counter left that buckled Ogawa’s knees late in the third round, the SA southpaw never looked like dropping his opponent.