Thobela disappointed by government silence as Azinga goes to the US for the 'fight of his life'

Legendary Dingaan Thobela – a retired two-weight world boxing champion – is disappointed by the deafening silence from the government in not publicly wishing twinkling star boxer Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile good luck for the biggest fight of his life in New York on Sunday.



The 25-year-old youngster from the dusty streets of Duncan Village outside East London is an elite fighter who is on the verge of becoming a global star. He will oppose Kenichi Ogawa for the IBF junior lightweight vacant title. The SA flag is visibe for all to see on the billboards in New York. ..