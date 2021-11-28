Thriston Lawrence wins Joburg Open and books ticket to St Andrews

SA’s Thriston Lawrence found the silver lining at the end of a week of storms in the 2021 Joburg Open as he won his first DP World Tour title at Randpark Golf Club on Saturday.

Lawrence was crowned the winner by four strokes after it was decided that a tournament first reduced to 54 holes because of the Covid-19 red travel list announced on Friday was then further reduced to 36 holes on Saturday because of bad weather.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Lawrence, who won on 12 under par, with fellow South African Zander Lombard taking second on eight under and England’s Ashley Chesters and SA’s Shaun Norris sharing third on seven under par.

“I played unbelievable golf over the past two days. I would’ve liked to have finished with a winning putt on 18, but it was out of my control.

“I went out there with a mentality to finish the tournament, but it turned out nicely for me and I’m just so happy.”