Fuzile unscathed after car crash

Azinga “Golden Gloves” Fuzile is lucky to escape unharmed after being involved in an accident in East London this weekend.

A source said the talented 25-year-old left-hander from Duncan Village bought a Golf 6 on his return from the US in May after proving his credentials in a stunning fashion by flooring Martin Ward twice before a technical knockout in the seventh round of their official IBF junior-lightweight title eliminator at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

He was driving his new car when he crashed. It is unclear who was in the car with Fuzile and information regarding the nature of the accident is sketchy.

“The car is a write-off," the source said. “He is lucky to have to have survived based on how the car looks.” Fuzile and his trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye could not be reached for comment.

Fuzile’s Rumble Africa promoter Terries Ntutu said of the crash: “I heard it as a rumour. Nobody has spoken to me about it, including Azinga.”

Fuzile is waiting for the winner between No 1 contender Shav Rakhimov and Japanese No 3 contender Kenichi Ogawa, who will face each other for the vacant IBF title. Their fight was to take place in Dubai this month but an injury to the Russian led to a postponement. Reports are that it will now take place in October.