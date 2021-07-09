South Africa

Lamola to 'obey' high court's pending judgment on Zuma's arrest

09 July 2021 - 08:48
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma began his sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning. Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola visited the facility on Thursday afternoon.
Former president Jacob Zuma began his sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning. Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola visited the facility on Thursday afternoon.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/Sunday Times

The department of correctional services will “observe, obey and be directed” by the Pietermaritzburg high court's judgment on former president Jacob Zuma's bid to stay the execution of his arrest.

Judge Bhekisisa Jerome Mnguni is expected on Friday to hand down judgment in an application in which Zuma sought to stay the execution of his arrest.

The case was heard on Tuesday, but when the judge said he would only hand down judgment on Friday, the police by law had to comply and arrest Zuma by the end of Wednesday — leading to his dramatic admission to the Estcourt prison in the early hours of Thursday.

“On the issue of what will happen when the Pietermaritzburg high court makes its ruling, we will cross that bridge when we reach there. It's a judgment. We all do not know what the judgment is going to be. We will await the judgment and upon release of it, we will study the judgment and then it will direct us on what to do. We are going to observe, obey and be directed by what the court says,” said minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola on Thursday.

Zuma serves first day in Estcourt prison he ‘built’

Inside, word began spreading among inmates about midnight when they saw car lights and TV cameras stationed outside the main gate.
News
1 hour ago

He was speaking outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, where Zuma began his sentence on Thursday morning.

Lamola said the department would also be directed by Monday's ruling in the Constitutional Court.

The former president has applied to the highest court to reverse or “rescind” its earlier order sentencing him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. The contempt order came after Zuma defied an earlier ConCourt order to appear before the state capture commission and give evidence, as per its summons.

In his replying affidavit to the ConCourt, the former president said depending on what the high court decided, his lawyers would either bring “fresh or consequential proceedings” in the apex court, or ask it for an interim order pending its decision on the rescission application.

TimesLIVE

‘We saw Zuma off, shook his hand and gave him hugs’

Ahead of being driven off from his Nkandla homestead on Wednesday night, former president Jacob Zuma informed "pained" leaders of his support group ...
News
53 minutes ago

Zuma deserves no sympathy for his legal woes

Former president Jacob Zuma has crossed the line and it's not for the first time, while our society normalises his cry-baby or victim cards.
Opinion
22 hours ago

Nelson Mandela Foundation slams 'dangerous' Jacob Zuma after his arrest

“We are profoundly disturbed by the willingness of Mr Zuma to court public violence and lawlessness in support of political and personal agendas,” ...
News
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and 'in police custody'
Hollywood actor David Oyelowo is making his feature directorial debut