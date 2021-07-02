Lamati's spirited victory over Estrada impresses Thobela

Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela thinks highly of new IBO junior-featherweight champion Ludumo Lamati.

His spirited performance last month enabled him to emerge victorious against Mexican Jose Martin Garcia Estrada at Emperors Palace and has given hope that the IBF junior-featherweight belt could once more return to these shores...