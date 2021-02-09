BSA's sanctioning committee to hit ground running

The recently appointed sanctioning committee of boxing tournaments will hit the ground running. There is a handful of proposed tournaments that require swift attention and one of them is that of Ludonga Promotions which is scheduled for Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal.

The committee met in an induction session in East London last weekend. The gathering was chaired by Sakhiwo Sodo who is a member of BSA’s seven board committee.

Sodo has announced that his team – comprising of former 1996 Olympian and SA professional lightweight champion Irvin Buhlalu, experienced administrator Mandla Ntlanganiso who was in board of BSA in 2011, and this reporter – is ready to rumble.

“From now on, the sanctioning committee is ready to entertain applications for the fights,” he said yesterday. Sodo warned committee members that section 22 of the Boxing Act of 2001 prohibits any receipt of compensation or benefits on the part of those administering boxing.

“Any person who contravenes any provision of the Act is guilty of an offence and on conviction liable to a fine or to imprisonment,” he said. It was agreed that no communication will leave the committee without having bounced with the BSA board chairman Luthando Jack.

It was agreed that the sanctioning committee shall not approve a tournament if that promoter has outstanding balances owed to BSA from previous tournaments and also that the promoters, boxers, managers, trainers must be licensed with BSA.

It is crucial for promoters to know that that their proposed bills will not be sanctioned if it is not compliant with the BSA Act and/or regulations.