Gauteng not getting 'preferential treatment', Boxing SA assures

Boxing SA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo has calmly defended the organisation's “incongruous” arrangement in Gauteng of having two acting provincial managers, Lehlohonolo Ramagole and Jaap van Niewenhuizen, when others have one permanent administrator in charge of the sport.

Licensees, especially those outside the province, are baffled by BSA’s conduct. To make matters worse, there is still Archie Nyingwa, who was suspended with pay as that province’s manager in 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct against a professional boxer.

Nkomo explained: “It’s not true that Gauteng is treated better than other provinces. Actually, our intentions are to have as many people as possible to learn the ropes of being tournament supervisors so that we have a pool to choose from. Our mid-term to long-term strategy is to have individuals that are knowledgeable in different areas such as sanctioning, rating and tournament supervision. This talks to skills development.”

The appointment of Ramagole and Van Niewenhuizen was confirmed in June last year by then CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka after the suspension of Nyingwa, who used to supervise tournaments in the Free State, North West, Limpopo and Northern Cape.

Last year, BSA appointed provincial managers in the Free State, Western Cape, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape.

Van Niewenhuizen still serves as a referee and judge, especially in IBF- and WBA- sanctioned fights. That alone requires serious attention from Boxing SA.

When asked about Nyingwa’s status, Nkomo said: “His case was finalised in December last year and he was found guilty.”

Nkomo said BSA terminated Nyingwa’s contract on the recommendation of the chair of the disciplinary proceedings.

Sowetan has also learnt that the sanction handed down to Nyingwa includes a 10-year suspension from the sport of boxing. “Boxing SA informed Mr Nyingwa about the termination of his services in December,” said Nkomo yesterday.

But Nyingwa’s representative, attorney Ntsikelelo Manyisane, warned that the fight is not over. “The findings are ridiculous and the judgment is embarrassing. I am very disappointed,” he said yesterday.

“They [BSA] gave us the ruling during the time when my office was closed. I could not attend to it so I asked for an extension from Cindy Nkomo and she has not come back to me.”