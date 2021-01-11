Jack vows to inspire boxing fraternity to work for change

BSA's new board must serve the sport

The newly appointed board of Boxing SA, which will be in office for three years, must bring along all stakeholders in its expedition to restore the waning image of the pugilistic sport.



When the government got involved with professional boxing in 1998 after its turbulent past, which was compounded by challenges both at a conceptual and structural level, it was announced that the vision was to make boxing the leading sport and brand in the country, and to position BSA as a world-class commission...