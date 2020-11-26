Mhlongo vows to win in honour of his departed son

Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo is not planning his son’s 21st birthday party, which will take place on December 20, but is, instead, sweating out in the gym preparing for the first defence of his WBA Pan African middleweight boxing belt against Walter “Black Mamba” Dlamini.

That is because Mhlongo’s son passed away last month. The fight will take place at Olive Convention Centre in Durban on December 20, the same day his son would have been turning 21. “The results from a postmortem are that he died of food poisoning,” Mhlongo said yesterday.

The stylish former SA junior middleweight undefeated champion from Eshowe in KwaZulu- Natal, whose fruitful career is guided by trainer Vusi Mtolo and promoter Lebo Mahoko, said fighting on that day would propel him to dishing out his best ever performance as a fighter.

Interestingly, Mhlongo will defend against Dlamini, whom he dethroned as both the SA and the WBA Pan African belts in Pretoria on October 10 last year. Their grudge fight will be staged by Nokwanda Mbatha’s Tono Promotion.