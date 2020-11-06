30 candidates vie for eight Sascoc positions

As the new board of Sascoc will be elected tomorrow in Johannesburg, Charles Baloyi looks at what to expect when the 200 members converge at Sascoc House:

How the voting works

The Olympic sporting codes have three votes. The non-Olympic have two, and sports federations and associate members have one.

Positions

There is a list of 30 candidates who are vying for eight positions. There is a position of president, first vice-president and second vice-president. There are five positions reserved for board members.

The Annual General Meeting will start at 8am, and At 2pm the elected congress will take place, and results will be known around 5pm and 6pm.

Candidates

President: Allan Fritz (Swimming SA), Barry Hendricks (Gauteng Sports Confederation and Squash SA), Kaya Majeke (Bodybuilding SA), Winston Abraham Meyer (Lifesaving SA), Aleck Skhosana (Athletics SA).

1st Vice-president:

Debra Alexander (Triathlon SA), Alan Fritz (Swimming SA), Barry Hendricks (Squash SA), Kaya Majeke (Bodybuilding SA), Qondisa Ngwenya (SA Gymnastics), Jerry Segwaba (Free State Sports Confederation, SA Rugby), Aleck Skhosana (ASA), Cecilia Molokwane (Netball SA), Kobus Marais (SASAPD), Winston Abraham Meyer (Lifesaving SA).

2nd Vice-president

Debra Alexander (Triathlon SA), Alan Fritz (Swimming SA), Kaya Majeke (Bodybuilding SA), Qondisa Ngwenya (SA Gymnastics), Jerry Segwaba (Free State Sports Confederation, SA Rugby), Aleck Skhosana (ASA), Cecilia Molokwane (Netball SA), Kobus Marais (SASAPD), Winston Abraham Meyer (Lifesaving SA).

Board members

Raid Davids, Allan Fritz, Wendy M Gila, WH Grobbelaar, Ilhaam Groenewald, Ricardo Jaco, David Gideon Kok, Louise Lombard, Kaya Majeke, David Maralack, Winston Meyer Abraha, Nomsa Mahlangu, Mashilo Matsetele, Cecilia Molokwane, Farrel Moses, Sabelo S Mthiyane, Jean Pierre Naude, Qondisa Ngwenya, Kim Pople, Jerry Segwaba, Lwandile Simelane, Aleck Skhosana and Linda Zwane.

- In Wednesday's edition, we misquoted Sascoc acting CEO Ravi Govender as stating elections would be free and fair. This is incorrect, as pointed out by Govender. “I cannot promise free and fair elections as I have no control over the elections. I am only an administrator and am not facilitating the elections,” said Govender.

We apologise to Govender for the incorrect quote. - Sports Editor