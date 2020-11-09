Buta had to approach court for relief

Hounded Mpumalanga principal returns to work

A Mpumalanga principal who had been chased away from her school by unruly members of a teachers' union and a local councillor will be returning to her position five months later.



Nondlhelehle Buta, a principal at Bawokuhle Primary School in Gemsbokspruit near Kwamhlanga, is one of two school headmasters to return to school after they were prevented from attending by members of the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu). Patrick Sehoole also returned to his post at the Wolvenkop Special School last month after being ousted in October last year...