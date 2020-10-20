'Baby Face' to fight at home in KZN in December

Africa’s only IBF world champion, Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane, who has defied the odds – which include his age – will not only put his flyweight belt on the line for the third time on December 20 but the ring warrior from Lindelani in Durban will fight in front of home fans in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 38-year-old former IBO titlist, who vacated that belt after three successful defences, will welcome Jayson "Smasher” Mama. The 23-year-old foe from the Philippines is rated No 3 by the IBF in the flyweight division. Both the No 2 and No 1 spots are vacant.

Mama is undefeated after 15 fights and has been a pro boxer since 2016.

Mthalane last fought at home in 2015 at Olive Convention Centre in Durban where he pulverised Renz Rosia of the Philippines into submission in the ninth round. Nokwanda Mbatha’s Tono Promotions will stage the fight.

“Contracts were signed today,” said trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, who is responsible for the illustrious career of this ring warrior. “I am looking forward to Moruti’s homecoming.” Mbatha was not available for a comment.