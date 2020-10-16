Nathan's stable growing by leaps and bounds

Barely a week after suffering a second-round stoppage defeat at Emperors Palace, Tristan Trutter and his younger brother Cayden have bolted the Hammer Boxing Gym of veteran trainer Harold Volbrecht in Boksburg and joined the successful Hot Box Gym of trainer Colin Nathan in Balfour Park.

Nathan confirmed the news yesterday.

“Yes, they are with me,” he said. “I got called by the boxers' mother on Tuesday for a meeting where I was asked if I will be interested in training the boys. I did not hesitate to take the offer because I know these two boys since I have been following their careers from the amateurs.

“I also have been a friend to that family. Both of them have talent and youth on their side and that will enable me to shape and mould their careers. I am excited that they came to me.”

Nathan said he loves working with young fighters. “I have a history with young fighters,” said the mentor, who did wonders with both Hekkie Budler and Deejay Kriel.

Nathan is gradually building the career of Anthony Grobler, who remains undefeated after four fights.