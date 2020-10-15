'Judge trainers on merit, not skin colour'

The boxing fraternity must desist from condemning white boxers just because they are under black trainers – says boxing manager Marco Luis whose charge Roarke “Razor” Knapp is under the guidance of Vusi Mtolo.

Mtolo, 46, originally from Clermont in Durban, works with Colin Nathan and together they have produced a number of world champions including reviving the moribund career of Moruti Mthalane. The 38-year-old ring veteran bounced back from a two-year hiatus to win the IBF flyweight title which he has defended three times.

Mtolo now has his own boxers that he trains at Nathan’s Hot Box Gym in Balfour Park, Johannesburg east.

Knapp – who began his pro career under Mimo Spirito – joined Mtolo two years ago. Knapp won six and drew one fight under Spirito. Knapp tasted defeat in his fourth fight under Mtolo and that was when he was eliminated from Golden Gloves Super Four in November.