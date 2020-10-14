Once he lands, Moloney will crumble, SA champ says of looming showdown
Tete puts his money on Inoue
In boxing, there are boxers and there are punchers. While boxers are appreciated for their finesse, it's the punchers who often take on bigger than life proportions.
Which is why the legend of Naoya “The Monster” Inoue is growing into Godzilla-like dimensions in his homeland of Japan. He is a massive puncher who has left 16 of his 19 victims counting the stars..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.