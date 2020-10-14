Once he lands, Moloney will crumble, SA champ says of looming showdown

Tete puts his money on Inoue

In boxing, there are boxers and there are punchers. While boxers are appreciated for their finesse, it's the punchers who often take on bigger than life proportions.



Which is why the legend of Naoya “The Monster” Inoue is growing into Godzilla-like dimensions in his homeland of Japan. He is a massive puncher who has left 16 of his 19 victims counting the stars..