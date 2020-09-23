Boxing sector seeks clarity on covid 19 restrictions

Fans will not be allowed into boxing events despite the country moving down to Level 1, where social gatherings are permitted.

The boxing sector had wrongfully understood government's announcement last week – stipulating that some events would be allowed to carry up to 50% of their capacity – as giving permission to fans to attend live action. Promoter Elias Tshabalala of Fantastic 2 is one of the boxing licensees who thought fans could now attend boxing as it takes place indoors.

“The president was not clear in his announcement,” said Tshabalala yesterday. “We are confused because he mentioned indoor social gatherings, and our sport takes place indoors. Maybe Boxing SA needs to communicate better with us regarding this because a whole lot of boxing people think like me. We spoke as licensees after the announcement last week and they are all under the impression that fans can now attend."

It has since been clarified that existing restrictions on sporting events will remain, meaning amateur and professional sports will be permitted but without spectators.

”BSA must take it upon themselves to clarify this,” said Tshabalala. “Licensees are frustrated, especially with BSA’s attitude regarding sharing information with its licensees. Somebody at Boxing SA is not doing their job.

“There are provincial managers who should be assigned to communicate with us. We get to know about certain things when you apply for a date to stage a tournament. Sadly, some individuals do get communication from BSA. Not all of us have access to internet."

BSA’s acting CEO Cindy Nkomo said earlier this year that one of the biggest challenges that the entity faced was the absence of a digital system for data management, licensing and tournament application process.

“BSA has also, through its internal risk management plan, highlighted that the lack of such a system has a huge negative impact on, among other things, how we communicate with licensees and boxing stakeholders,” she said.