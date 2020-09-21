Call for change in boxing sector
Patience is what the department of sport, arts and culture is asking for from the boxing fraternity which appears to be losing tolerance with the boxing authorities who have been accused of moving at snail pace when dealing matters that affect the fistic sport.
Licensees are disgruntled and they want change. What irks the most is that boxing is the only sporting code in South Africa that does not have even a single sponsor and also that broadcasters, SABC to be precise, seem not interested in the sport which it once profiled magnificently through all its radio stations and television for many years until 2010...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.