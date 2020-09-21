Call for change in boxing sector

Patience is what the department of sport, arts and culture is asking for from the boxing fraternity which appears to be losing tolerance with the boxing authorities who have been accused of moving at snail pace when dealing matters that affect the fistic sport.



Licensees are disgruntled and they want change. What irks the most is that boxing is the only sporting code in South Africa that does not have even a single sponsor and also that broadcasters, SABC to be precise, seem not interested in the sport which it once profiled magnificently through all its radio stations and television for many years until 2010...