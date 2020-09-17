Is boxing dead in Soweto?
Soweto is the biggest black urban settlement in South Africa with a population estimated over two million.
Various sporting codes have always been practised in Soweto and the two most popular having been football and boxing. The latter produced colourful fighters who held titles in all divisions for decades until the sport began to decline after year 2000. Today, Soweto does not have even one SA boxing champion...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.