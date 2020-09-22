Nonina sets sight on IBF title

Bukiwe Nonina says she has run out of opponents locally. So the former SA and WBF bantamweight undefeated champion wants international foes so that she can take her promising boxing career to greater heights.

Known as “Anaconda", Nonina, whose success saw her become the first woman boxer to claim the ownership of the SA championship belt after defending it five times – says she is actually eyeing the IBF title that is currently held by Maria Cecilia Roman – the 37 years old Argentinian.

Nonina and Roman were supposed to have fought here on April 24 but the national lockdown, implemented in March, put paid to that fight because everything came to a standstill.

“I am excited that many things are opening up in the country, but again I am worried because the fight for the IBF is an international one and flying in and out is still prohibited,” she said. “Look, if I was to face a local boxer, who would it be? I am done with local opponents. I want nothing but a world title fight. I want to give myself a beautiful birthday present.”

The two-time Boxing SA Female Boxer of the Year award winner – who remains the only local female boxer to have claimed the ownership of the championship belt – said she could be in action for the vacant IBF title before the end of the year.