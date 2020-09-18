Boxing is back in alert level 1

Veteran boxing administrator Jeff Ellis reacted like a kid in a candy store when Boxing SA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo handed him the clearance letter from the sports ministry that gave BSA permission to organise sporting activities and competition.



Ellis, 68, a former pro-boxer, matchmaker and member of the boxing commission. serves as tournament co-ordinator for veteran promoter Rodney Berman's Golden Gloves Promotion (GGP)...