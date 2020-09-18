Boxing is back in alert level 1
Veteran boxing administrator Jeff Ellis reacted like a kid in a candy store when Boxing SA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo handed him the clearance letter from the sports ministry that gave BSA permission to organise sporting activities and competition.
Ellis, 68, a former pro-boxer, matchmaker and member of the boxing commission. serves as tournament co-ordinator for veteran promoter Rodney Berman's Golden Gloves Promotion (GGP)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.