Goldberg pleads with Nathi Mthethwa over Boxing SA nominations

The official invitation to the boxing fraternity and the general public to nominate individuals for appointment to the board of Boxing SA should be welcomed and used effectively to bring on board the right people who would cure the ailing SA boxing.



This heartfelt plea was made yesterday by Howard Goldberg – the Cape Town-based former world-class boxing referee and judge – who is currently president of the World Boxing Foundation (WBF)...