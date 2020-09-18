Lovemore Ndou could not end his career on home soil
Lovemore “Black Panther” Ndou wanted to have his last boxing match here at home, but he could not get his wish and instead ended it all after adding both the WBF and IBF Pan Pacific welterweight titles to his collection of boxing titles after defeating Gary St Clair in Australia in 2012.
Ndou has lived in Sydney, Australia, since 1995. He fought in SA towards the end of his illustrious career, when he defended his IBO belt successfully against emerging star Bongani “Cyclone” Mwelase at Emperors Palace on this day in 2010...
