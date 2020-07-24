Boxing promoter Tshele Kometsi against resuming boxing

"Remember, it is not only about those boxers that are licensed by Boxing SA but instead human beings that have dependants. Once those boxers test positive for Covid-19 and become statistics of the mortality rate, it means they will leave behind orphans," said Kometsi, who urged the entire fraternity to desist from thinking as individuals. "It has been said that it will take 18 to 24 months before we get the vaccine. For now it is about playing safe because the mortality rate is going up every day, so it is imperative that we don't take unnecessary chances."

Kometsi added he also understands that boxers, trainers, managers and promoters must eat but at the same time lives cannot be compromised.

"In any case, this year is gone to expect any tournament. So what is the use of risking lives of boxers if chances of having tournaments are minimal considering the situation?"

Kometsi said he, too, is equally struggling. "But I still think that life is more important. Business is bad for everyone right now and the economy is down; money is going to Covid-19 relief funding from both private and public sector in making sure that government helps its people during this time, so the ground is not fertile for us to think of boxing.

"It is too risky to get our boxers to gyms right now because you may find that some have tested for Covid-19 and others have not tested at all."