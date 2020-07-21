Boxers advised to think outside boxing

Nomfesane Nyatela, CEO of Rumble Africa Promotion (RAP), has encouraged professional boxers to arm themselves with academic qualifications because the Covid-19 period demonstrated that boxing is a short-term career.

She said RAP had a programme with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and only one of their boxers (Khanyisa Siko) grabbed the opportunity and completed a public management course, and he is now an intern at the department of public works in East London.

"Boxers must actually use this time to do self-introspection in terms of what they intend to do with their future. This period should have opened boxers' eyes. The sad thing about this break is that boxers have not been able to earn a living because their focus is only in boxing, inside the ring when they can do other very important things in their lives and that includes taking up some courses that will see them get jobs, earn a salary while waiting to get inside the ring," she said.

"Boxers must know one thing - that not all of them will be as lucky as Moruti Mthalane who is a world champion at 38 years. It is high time they realise that boxing is not like teaching where one can go on until they are 65 years old before they retire. Boxing has age limits and besides that, there are dangers involved.